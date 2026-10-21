These Working Class Dems Are Running to Help Their Communities

Democrats are fielding a strong slate of working class candidates. Take it from Bob Brooks, a firefighter who’s running for the House in Pennsylvania:

“There’s a lot of people that are running for office right now. They’ve been working their entire lives, and we’re tired of being pushed around.

Sixty percent of America is from the working class while two percent of Congress is there. So who’s making the laws for us? Nobody.”

Joining the ranks of this working class wave is Mitchell Berman, who’s running for House in Wisconsin:

“I think we could use a few more nurses, a few more teachers, a few more people with some lived experience in Washington right now.”

These candidates are running into a buzzsaw of big money from Elon Musk, but some of them decided to get into the race because of Elon Musk’s cuts at Doge.

“I got one of those emails from Elon asking me to justify my job as a frontline emergency room nurse at the VA,” Berman continued.

Brian Poindexter is an iron worker in Ohio running to unseat the disgraced Max Miller:

“I know what it’s like to work and live paycheck to paycheck. And I know what it means when you don’t make it to the next paycheck. The politicians in Washington are completely out of touch with what we’re going through. One big, beautiful bill that was one of the largest transfers of wealth from the bottom to the top.”

Troy Jackson is the former logger who’s going after Susan Collins in the Senate in Maine:

“I watched how people with a lot of power in the logging industry held communities back. And that’s really where my eyes got opened to the fact that government doesn’t work for people that don’t have the bigger checkbooks. And so ever since then, I’ve been trying to be a voice for everyday people.”

Adam Hamilton grew up to divorce teenage parents, at one point lived in an abandoned farmhouse. He’s a pastor taking on Senator Roger Marshall, who’s also a doctor with a strange habit of suing his patients:

“Here’s a man who was suing people for not being able to pay their bills, low-income, struggling people, and then he’s taking away health insurance from 51,000 more people in Kansas. These are working people, but they’re finding health insurance is impossible to cover anymore. And this is part of why I’m running it. There’s just a fundamental indecency.”

Jake Johnson is a teacher in Minnesota:

“What got me into this race was seeing our congressman so proud of the cuts to SNAP, cuts to Medicaid, a lot of the programs that many of my students need and utilize. I was also a SNAP kid and we were a Medicaid family. I lived an American dream, what I thought our country was about, that even though we had no money in our pockets, we were still worth investing in.”

Sam Forstag is a smoke jumper in Montana who’s running for a house seat:

“I was making $19 an hour jumping out of airplanes for the Forest Service in a community here where you can’t find a house for less than a half million bucks.”

And let’s give that final word to Bob Brooks:

“I’m constantly working for better wages, better working conditions, and better pay. And if we can fix some of that, we’re fixing a lot of good things for just a regular everyday person.”

This is Tim Dickinson with The Contrarian reminding you that the working class wave is only as big as you make it. So get out there and vote.