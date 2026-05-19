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Michael Ainslie's avatar
Michael Ainslie
32m

I hope he is given a larger, broader stage to continue to share his thoughts. His is an important voice, especially in the US and where, and how, it is right now. (And, as an aside, I would love to see Pope Leo XIV as his guest on Thursday - what a blessing that would be!)

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Ma's avatar
Ma
34m

So sad. It is hard to maintain faith when such tragedies stack up. I have never heard these things but I appreciate your historical perspective. Thank you.

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