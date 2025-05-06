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Jen, Norm and Katie Phang on 3 important legal news items

A recording from Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin's live video with special guest Katie Phang
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Katie Phang
∙ Paid

Thank you Elliot Jurist, Suri Crowe, Leah Anderson, McKinleyRd Creatives, and many others for tuning into a live video with Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen and Katie Phang

Read the press releases for each legal news item below:

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