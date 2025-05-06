Jen, Norm and Katie Phang on 3 important legal news items

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current time0:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The ContrarianSubscribe to watchJen, Norm and Katie Phang on 3 important legal news itemsA recording from Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin's live video with special guest Katie PhangNorman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Katie PhangMay 06, 2025∙ Paid3023029ShareThank you Elliot Jurist, Suri Crowe, Leah Anderson, McKinleyRd Creatives, and many others for tuning into a live video with Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen and Katie Phang Read the press releases for each legal news item below:AmeriCorpsBondi LetterMark Zaid SuitGet more from The Contrarian in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsJennifer RubinKatie PhangNorman EisenRecent PostsThe Ten Commandments on the Wall of Every Texas Classroom?!8 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanGoing for Governor: David Jolly Pursues a Post-DeSantis Florida Aug 19 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonFlorida Flips: Angie Nixon Is the Democrats’ Newest Progressive Senate NomineeAug 19 • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonAnti-Muslim Hate Is Ramping Up on the RightAug 14 • The ContrarianDHS Is Bulldozing This Texas National ParkAug 13 • The ContrarianWhy Is ICE Putting Ankle Monitors on Haitians Who Came to the U.S. Legally?Aug 12 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanBlanche Is Now Top Law Enforcement Officer in the U.S., Thanks to These GuysAug 8 • The ContrarianKillin' It in Colorado's 5th DistrictAug 7 • The Contrarian and Tim Dickinson