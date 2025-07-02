Jen Rubin talks to Representative Jamie Raskin, a fierce defender of our democracy whose dedication to the Constitution has given him a profound understanding of the stakes of this dreaded bill.
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Jen Rubin & Rep. Jamie Raskin on the Reconciliation Bill's passage through the Senate
A recording from Jennifer Rubin's live video with Rep. Raskin
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