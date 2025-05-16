The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Katie Phang, Steve Vladeck and Norm Eisen react to Supreme Court bombshell!

A recording from Norman Eisen's live video
Norman Eisen's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Steve Vladeck's avatar
Norman Eisen, Katie Phang, and Steve Vladeck

Late Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration could not justify the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants with the Alien Enemies Act. Norm, Steve Vladeck, and Katie Phang immediately went live to give their reaction and explain what it all means.

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture