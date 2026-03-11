Kristi Noem's $220 Million Tax Heist

Last November ProPublica exposed a $220 million DHS advertisement contract that financially enriched Kristi Noem’s own friends. Last week, Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO) publicly questioned Noem at her final Judiciary Committee hearing on “allegations of fraud, corruption, and conflicts of interest surrounding the ad campaign.” The next day, Noem was fired as Homeland Security Secretary.

Rep. Neguse sits down with Jen and enumerates the details of Noem’s involvement in the scandal and next steps for accountability. Americans deserve complete transparency and accountability. Afterall, it was our taxes that paid for the ad.

Watch Rep. Neguse’s questioning of (former) Secretary Noem HERE.

Representative Joe Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He has served three-terms in the House, and is the first Black Member of Congress in Colorado history. He is a member of the Natural Resources, Judiciary and Rules Committees, and is also the Ranking Member on the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands.