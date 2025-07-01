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Immediate Reaction To Cruelest Bill Ever

A recording from Let's Do Lunch LIVE 06/24
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Jason Furman's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Jason Furman

Thank you MaeKuykendall, Sandra Tuttle, AnnaMarie, David Michael Comfort, Keli Osborne, and many others for tuning another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Jason Furman! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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