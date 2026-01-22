LIVE with Katie Phang: Jack Smith Testimony

Katie Phang gives us a live reaction, breakdown, and a post-hearing analysis on former special council Jack Smith’s public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. Smith is publicly defending — for the first time — his two criminal indictments against President Trump over his involvement in an attempted overturn of the 2020 election results. The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republican Jim Jordan, scheduled the hearing in the wake of Trump’s calls to investigate Jack Smith and Smith’s eight hour private deposition in December 2025.