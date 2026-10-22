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kasperhauser's avatar
kasperhauser
10h

That's all well and good but no complacency - GET OUT AND VOTE. Even if all the polls and all the early voting show a Japanese woodcut level blue wave, VOTE and make sure your family and friends vote, too.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
9h

Trump & Co: Turning Fed agencies into Trumpian propaganda platforms while running a RICO enterprise that enthusiastically coordinates with war criminals & dictators while transferring wealth to the wealthiest & cutting funds for science research & the neediest among us.

Trump &. Co projection of & gaslighting with their grift fraud & serial criminality is endless.

#VoteBlue!

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