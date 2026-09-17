For the latest Contrarian episode, Norm Eisen, Rep. Tom Malinowski, and Jen Rubin join Harry to stake out their cautious optimism about Trump’s declining strength. The panel takes stock of the administration’s vital Supreme Court defeat in the mail-in ballots case before looking at the ways the wheels are falling off the DOJ’s opaque “grand conspiracy” investigation. Finally, with rising gas prices lifting Democrats’ midterm hopes, the group assess what actions Democrats need to take if they regain the House or Senate come November.

Mentioned in this episode:

The Contrarian

Harry’s column about the mail-in ruling.

Harry’s Substack Live with Steve Vladeck about the mail-in ruling.

Jen’s column about how Democrats should use the power of the purse.

Tom’s article about what Democrats should do with a majority.