Orban’s Defeat Spurs Democracy’s Resurrection

The streets of Budapest are buzzing in jubilation. Hungarians democratically ousted Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s dictator of sixteen years, on Sunday in favor of Peter Magyar. While the international community joins the country’s citizens in celebration, questions linger over the election’s domestic and international implications. Is this a rejection of authoritarianism at large? Will results like this ripple across the pond to the U.S.? How will Hungary recover from almost two decades of dictatorship?

Tim Mak, Journalist and Editor of The Counteroffensive, updates Jen on the electoral aftermath from Budapest. The two also discuss: the reactions on the ground, Orbán’s next move, new leader Peter Magyar, Hungarians’s sentiments towards Trump and the U.S., Ukraine, and more. Tune in for the latest straight from Hungary.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.