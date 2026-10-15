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Esther Hurwitz's avatar
Esther Hurwitz
2h

Florida early voting starts October 19th also!

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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
1h

Hubby and I cast our ballots today in NC! First day of early in-person voting. The polling place was packed, long line, but everybody seemed to be in a jovial mood. I'm taking that as a good sign! ❤️🤍🌊

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