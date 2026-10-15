Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, the Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Participate in No Kings 4, the Early Vote

The No Kings coalition is getting its gang of millions back together on Saturday, October 17, to promote early voting where available and voting plans everywhere else.

The idea is to help make the 2026 midterm election “too big to rig” by banking huge numbers of early votes — allowing get-out-the-vote campaigns in November to be more targeted and effective. Find an event near you or plan to host one using this toolkit. To gear up for the weekend, participate in a “Safety & Security Training” today, October 15, at 8 p.m. eastern.

There will be some larger events, including a Votefest NYC in Washington Square Park, featuring Rev. Al Sharpton, and this rally at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. But rather than mass demonstrations, organizers write, “we’re expecting events to vary from block parties to cookouts to human chains to walks to the polls.”

Watch Indivisible cofounder Ezra Levin’s Contrarian interview on No Kings 4, outlining how to channel people power to the polls on Saturday. And learn more about the sky-high stakes of the midterms in this explainer.

Partner events are already populating the schedule:

No Kings, Comix Action, and Hands Off NYC are hosting a virtual No Kings ComicCon tonight, October 15, at 7 p.m. eastern. The event promises “a constellation of stars from the world of comics and the geekier side of Hollywood” as well as “interviews, art, music, and surprises.” Register here to champion voting rights while partying with your favorite comics.

Stand Up For Science is hosting a virtual nationwide rally at noon eastern on October 17, including speeches by democracy champion Stacey Abrams and bestselling author Michael Lewis and “a mass get out the vote action.”

Black Voters Matter is partnering with No Kings in Atlanta on October 17. Starting at 10 a.m. eastern, this Party at the Polls will celebrate voting power with food, music, speakers, and community. Attendees can learn about voting options, finding rides to the polls, and how to strengthen election protection efforts. Black Voters Matter is taking this show on the road with a “We Got Us” tour; check out the schedule here.

On the heels of the No Kings events is a pair of next-steps video seminars airing on October 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. eastern. Topics include “the final push for voter turnout” and post-election strategy, including how activists can ”plan now to be ready to protect the results of the election.”

Cast Your Ballot Early

Channel the enthusiasm of No Kings into real votes. In-person early voting begins within the week in more than a dozen states.

October 15: North Carolina

October 16: Washington

October 17: Nevada, Massachusetts

October 19: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, South Carolina, Texas

October 20: Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Wisconsin

October 21: West Virginia

(States where early voting will be under way by October 21. Nb: Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire require an excuse to vote early.)

Vote by mail also will be under way nearly everywhere that option exists within the week. (Sorry, Utahns, you have to wait until October 27.) Check out ElectionInnovation.org for a state-by-state breakdown of how to cast your ballot early. Vote.org also offers an early-voting calendar.

Vote with Confidence

There’s plenty of misinformation swirling around the 2026 election. Don’t let doubt dissuade you from exercising the franchise. Know that law is on your side: Read up on the ACLU’s voting rights guide. And cast your ballot with confidence after reading the SPLC’s voter safety guide.

Join ‘the Movement’ to End Gender-Based Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. YWCA USA is holding its annual “Week Without Violence” campaign from October 19 to 23. WWV aims to “raise awareness, inspire action, and advance solutions to end gender-based violence.” This year, WWV will focus on the exclusion of young people from discussions of gender-based violence, despite their being disproportionately affected. Join “the Movement” to participate in WWV storytelling, education, and dialogue events, including a flagship town hall on October 20 at 3 p.m. eastern.

Celebrate Election Heroes… and Become One!

Tuesday, October 20, is Election Hero Day, a celebration recognizing election officials, county clerks, and poll workers for their contributions to making voting safe and secure. Share your support for election workers on social media or write a thank you note to your local election officials. One of the best ways to celebrate is to become an election hero yourself. Sign up to become a poll worker, help other voters get registered with VoteRiders, or learn how to be a poll watcher in your district.

Harness the Power of the ‘Sister Vote’

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and its partners are embarking on a non-partisan, multi-state voter engagement tour through November 3. This GOTV and democracy defense tour will travel through nine states and aims to bolster Black voter participation and protect voting rights. Check out poll monitor training, text banking, and canvassing events on its Georgia stop, through October 25. See which affiliate and partner organizations are operating in your state here.

Fight ‘Oligarchy’ in Florida

Florida Contrarians, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is bringing the tax-the-billionaires agenda of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to Florida, where he will be appearing in four events with progressive Senate candidate Angie Nixon. Sanders and Nixon will appear at stops in Tampa and Melbourne on October 17 and in Gainesville and Tallahassee on October 18. (Learn more about Nixon’s embrace of democratic socialism from her interview with the Contrarian.)

Door Knock (or Dial) for Democracy

Swing Left is recruiting canvassers to knock on doors to boost turnout in the midterms. Click here to find or organize a canvass for “must flip” races near you. The group also has phone bank campaign to support the group’s target House, Senate, and state-level races. Similarly, Indivisible has phone bank events to boost candidates in 40 target races — 31 in the House and nine in the Senate.

Keep Gun Safety Central in November

If limiting gun violence is a priority election issue for you, find dozens of ongoing actions across the country organized by gunsensevoter.org, a project of Everytown for Gun Safety — which is also organizing a Weekend of Action from October 16 to 18.