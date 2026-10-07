The Contrarian

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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
4h

The Sixteenth Amendment ratified in 1913 allowed tax to be collected based on income and shifted taxes away from consumer tariffs, lowering the cost of everyday goods for everyone. It allowed a continual stream of money to be directed towards public projects and infrastructure and helped fund WWI. It was very much opposed by the robber barons of the gilded age, but was passed regardless. It is how our modern government was funded and I can't help but see the actions of Trumps and his cronies as a return to excluding any tax for the wealthy, while they exploit and plunder this country with unfettered greed. We are heading backwards in that respect and allowing the rich in this country to be excluded from paying their share of taxes will return us to a time where everyone struggled with everyday costs, while the wealthy lived their lives of excess and extravagance. The income disparity is rising daily, and most Americans are feeling the stress of all of this. We are living with oligarchy running this country, and are reaping the damage that occurs when this happens.

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Tim_TEC's avatar
Tim_TEC
2h

"The billionaires are pushing a narrative that the state’s wealthiest residents and their innovative businesses could leave California if the ballot measure passes."

So what? They're a bunch of parasites. What economic benefit do they offer Californians? They're the takers and they suck the economic benefits out of the state. What good do they provide, is it the gardeners, housekeepers, and servants at their lavish estates? A few offices filled with coders? Those lower level folks won't want to move to some Red State shithole like Texas or Tennessee.

The United States has seen massive improvements in productivity over the last decades, and the workers got none of the benefits. Their wages are stagnant, and all of the riches went straight to the top.

That's how we got this unprecedented wealth gap, as the rich preyed on the workers. There is class warfare happening in our country, and as Warren Buffet said, "Our side has won."

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