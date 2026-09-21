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Candace Bartsch's avatar
Candace Bartsch
14m

Now if we can just do a West Coast clean sweep including Alaska! Support the Dems out there so that they know we NEED them.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
just now

With the political landscape changing so rapidly right now, a repeat of this type of article in 2 weeks would be useful. But there, a nationwide list of possible Democratic pickups would be a better idea. I have a little cash in my donations jar held for the last moment and a late push to help some of the deserving candidates seems a good thing to do.

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