Reclaiming Faith for Democracy

Last night was Trump’s first State of the Union address since his return to office. It was dreadful, rambling, embarrassing, vicious, insulting, disgraceful, and filled with lies. He used the speech to further divide Americans to hide his own miserable record.

On this morning’s Coffee with the Contrarians, Norm Eisen and Jen Rubin chatted with Reverend Paul Raushenbush. In addition to being a Baptist minister, he’s the president and CEO of the Interfaith Alliance, an organization dedicated to protecting faith and freedom, respecting individual rights, and fighting back against the co-opting of religion from the right.

We talked about Trump’s speech, Paul’s appearance on the National Mall at the alternative People’s State of the Union, and why the faith community is a critical part of a broad pro-democracy coalition.

Coffee with the Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday at 9:15 am eastern on The Contrarian substack.