We Can Fight Back Against White Supremacy

We face the constant scourge of white supremacy under the Trump regime.

April Ryan spoke about this with one of the icons of the civil rights movement, Dr. Bernice King. She’s the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King, and is CEO of the King Center, which is dedicated to upholding Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

Dr. King spoke with April about the crucial work of the center, why freedom must be fought for in every generation, and the special challenges presented during this regime.

While white supremacy isn’t new in the United States, the Trump administration’s willingness to openly reference white supremacist dogma, imagery, and phrases is troubling.

For example, last October, the Homeland Security account on X posted a single word: “remigrate.” Remigration is a white supremacist concept of forcible, mass deportation of non-whites as a tool of ethnic cleansing.

Jen spoke with Bill Braniff [29:35], the Executive Director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab to explain how constant dog whistles motivate Neo-Nazis and extremists to act on their hateful ideology, and how we can fight back.