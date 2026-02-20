The Contrarian

What's Next After Trump's L on Tariffs. Rep. Bennie Thompson on SOTU, ICE & more
SCOTUS expert Steve Vladeck explains why the ruling matters on potential rulings beyond tariffs.
Feb 20, 2026

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s tariffs are illegal. The majority of the justices agreed that the power of tariffs lies with Congress, not the President’s.

Friend of The Contrarian and SCOTUS expert Steve Vladeck joins Jen to break down the Court’s decision. The looming question now is how exactly the government is meant to refund the money it earned from the tariffs. Steve also explains what the decision portends for Trump’s future chances in SCOTUS.

On the Tea with April Ryan, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson [17:17] spoke with April about the Congressional Black Caucus and its work in defending SNAP benefits. Rep. Thompson is also the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, which oversees ICE and Border Patrol.

And, the next No Kings Day protest is coming up on March 28th. Let’s make this the largest peaceful protest in American history. A special pre-order of Contrarian merch is up until this Sunday so you can support our work in style.

