Sen. Jeff Merkley Wants to Stop Pouring More Money into Trump's War with Iran

Donald Trump has launched a unilateral, unconstitutional and reckless war against Iran that has inflamed the entire region.

He also wants more money to pay for it. Even with over $900 billion for the Defense Department, he wants more.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Jen Rubin talked about this reckless and unnecessary war, and why we shouldn’t give another dime to the Trump administration to pay for it.

And on Coffee with the Contrarians, political data analyst and pollster G. Elliot Morris [20:48] swung by to explain why Democrats prevailed in Texas, why turnout was so high, and the coalitions Democrats will need to construct in order to be victorious in the upcoming Midterms.