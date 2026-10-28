Labor leader and feminist Dolores Huerta died today at age 96. Huerta cofounded what became the United Farm Workers, and, as the New York Times put it, changed “laws and the lives of thousands of migrant laborers.” Here, a roundup of reactions to her death and reflections on her life and impact.

Dolores Huerta speaking with supporters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix, Arizona, in March 2016. (Gabe Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons )

Former President Barack Obama: Dolores Huerta was a hero of mine. When she co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962, people thought Dolores was crazy. “How are you going to organize farm workers,” she remembered being asked. "They are poor, powerless immigrants.” But that’s exactly what she did, helping thousands of migrant laborers working in brutal conditions make their voices heard, and demand something better. Dolores spent the rest of her life fighting for marginalized communities, even as she herself faced sexism and abuse — including, as she revealed earlier this year, from Cesar Chavez and others within her own movement. She also came up with a pretty good slogan, “Si, se puede” — Yes, we can — that I too often get credit for. But as usual, Dolores got there first. Michelle and I are thinking of Dolores’s family, the people whose lives she changed, and everyone who drew inspiration from her example.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris: Dolores Huerta was a pioneering labor leader and legendary civil rights activist. Amidst the struggle of the movement, her rallying cry, “Sí se puede,” was a call to stay in the fight. The work of Dolores Huerta and the United Farm Workers was a driving force for change across California and our country. Her brilliant organizing and fierce negotiating came to the national spotlight during the Delano Grape strike, and countless people benefited from her decades-long career. Thanks to her, immigrants and workers won better wages, working conditions, environmental protections, and voting rights. I was blessed to know Dolores for many years and proud to organize alongside my dear friend to champion working families and immigrant rights. I will always be grateful for her support and friendship. We will honor her legacy by continuing the fight for the dignity of every person. Doug and I send our love and prayers to the four generations of loving family she leaves behind, the community she built, and to the millions of people who have been touched by her work.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus: Dolores Huerta defied definition. A national and international icon, her legacy is woven into the fabric of our history. Her fight for justice will continue to inspire generations. Rest in power, hermana.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler: Our sister Dolores Huerta was a giant, an icon and a hero who kicked open the tightly shut doors of opportunity for me and countless others in the labor movement. Sending love and support to her family, her union family, and the millions she inspired with her courage and fight. I’m especially thinking of all the women and immigrant workers who saw Dolores Huerta lead so powerfully, from the fields of California to the halls of Capitol Hill. When we say “¡Sí, se puede!” we bring those words to life through organizing and carry on her legacy. What an honor it has been for all of us to stand on the same picket line as Dolores Huerta for fairness and justice. Rest in power, sister Dolores. Your fight will continue in all of us.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): Today, we sadly mourn the loss of Dolores Huerta, a leader in the American labor movement and a champion for civil rights who lead with courage and determination. Dolores was a dear friend, and we all responded to her rallying cry, ‘Sí se puede,’ which inspired generations of Americans to believe in the power of collective action. I was honored to host Dolores’ birthday celebration at the United States Capitol when she turned 90, a compliment she returned to me at the California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco earlier this year. May it be a comfort to her family and loved ones that so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA): Dolores Huerta dedicated her life to fighting for the dignity and humanity of farm workers, women, and immigrant families. She was a trailblazer, a force for change, and a labor giant who spoke truth to power. And her brilliance and sweat equity transformed our labor and civil rights movements forever. Earlier this year, we heard her survivor story for the first time—something she carried for decades for fear of fracturing the movement she dedicated her life to. That act of courage was felt deeply in the survivor community and is a testament to how she never stopped impacting people’s lives. Today, let us organize, agitate, and work every day towards the vision she labored for: a just America where everyone has more than enough to live a safe, dignified life. Her legacy will live on forever. Rest in power, Dolores.

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NY): Dolores Huerta set a standard for change in this country, inspiring thousands to fight for better. Today I celebrate her work, bravery, and tireless advocacy. We must carry on her legacy and keep the work moving forward. May she rest.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D): I grew up in a world Dolores Huerta helped make. Every time a worker in this city organizes for a fair wage, every time a tenant, delivery worker, or a nanny stands up and demands better, they join a tradition she forged. She led without asking permission. She organized farmworkers when the country looked away, took the grape boycott to every corner of America, and won protections that changed millions of lives. Her work started in California’s fields, but it was never only for California. Families in New York, in Texas, and in the Midwest followed in her footsteps and learned from her example, without ever meeting her. Her bravery and fight for justice continued until the very end of her life, when she came forward to share the truth about what she had survived -- even though silence would have been easier. She taught us that sí se puede and lived it every day. New York mourns Dolores Huerta. Let us honor her by continuing the work.

Faculty Association of California Community Colleges: Today, FACCC mourns the passing of Dolores Huerta, a pioneering labor leader, civil rights activist, educator, and lifelong advocate for social justice. As co-founder of the United Farm Workers, Huerta dedicated her life to fighting for workers’ rights, educational opportunity, and equality. Her leadership helped shape California’s labor movement and inspired generations to organize, advocate, and stand together. FACCC was proud to

recognize Huerta as its 2018 Alumnus of the Year, honoring her commitment to

advocacy, education, and social justice. Her enduring words, “¡Sí, se puede!”

remind us of what is possible through collective action.

Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General: Dolores Huerta dedicated her life to fighting for working people, advancing civil rights, and demanding a more just and equal nation. Her courage and commitment to organizing changed our country and inspired generations to carry the fight forward. Her words, “Sí, se puede,” will endure as a reminder that progress is possible when people come together to demand change. Especially in this difficult time for our nation, may we honor her legacy by - together - continuing the work to which she devoted her life. My deepest condolences to her family and all those who loved her as much as I did.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): Today, in the passing of Dolores Huerta, our country has lost a giant. My thoughts are with her children and her loved ones during this difficult time. In the 1960s, Dolores led one of the most inspiring and powerful labor movements in our country’s history. She organized the farmworkers of the Central Valley, many of whom were making as little as 10 cents for a 28-pound basket of grapes, in a national grape strike for higher wages and better working conditions. Despite all odds and the powerful interests against them, they won. Major growers had to sit across the table from the workers that they had underestimated and deliver a fair contract. For decades after the Delano Grape Strike, she continued to organize for the rights of working people, women and immigrants. She continued to fight for the idea that when ordinary people come together, they can change the course of history. While we mourn her devastating loss, we will continue her fight to build a country where every worker, regardless of race, gender, or economic status, is treated with dignity.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL): I’m devastated to hear about the passing of Dolores Huerta. She was a powerful voice for farmworkers, a leader in the fight for civil rights, and a testament to the resilience and courage of Latinos. Her legacy will continue to move us forward. May she rest in power.

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA): I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dolores Huerta, a trailblazer who dedicated her life to fighting for workers’ rights and social justice. As co-founder of the United Farm Workers, she helped secure better wages, safer working conditions and collective bargaining rights for farmworkers.

New York state Sen. Lea Webb (D): Today we remember Dolores Huerta, a dedicated labor organizer and advocate for all. Her fight for gender equity, civil rights, and economic equality inspires us to continue fighting for our communities. I am keeping her family and all those impacted by her work in my thoughts.

Union of American Physicians and Dentists: Thank you, Dolores Huerta, for inspiring generations of workers and advocates 💙 Your courage and commitment to justice live on in all who continue the fight for dignity and equality. We will carry on your work through action ✊ ¡Sí, se puede!

SMART Union (The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers): Rest in power to our union sister Dolores Huerta, who devoted her entire life to fighting for workers. Her activism changed generations of lives, and her legacy will live on!

Sherilynn Ifill: My heart is full. Rest in Peace and Power Dolores Huerta. Thank you for showing us leadership with purpose, vision, and integrity. Deepest condolences to all of the children, grandchildren and family of Dolores Huerta, mourning the loss of their matriarch.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Dolores Huerta was a moral force whose commitment, skill, and perseverance gave life to the truth of the Farm Workers’ chant: “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!”

American Friends Service Committee: We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers and a tireless champion for farmworkers, immigrants, and women. Her rallying cry, “¡Sí, se puede!”, still echoes in movements for justice everywhere. Rest in power, Dolores.

Colorado state Sen. Jessie Danielson (D): What an incredible life and legacy. My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Dolores Huerta. She changed the world for so many people, workers, and communities. She will continue to inspire generations of activists and leaders.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie (D): Dolores Huerta changed the lives of generations of San Franciscans and people across the country. She embodied service, dedicating her life to fighting for farmworkers’ rights, advancing civil rights, and standing up for working families. Throughout her life, she showed incredible courage, speaking out about her own experiences and standing in solidarity with other women. Her legacy will continue to inspire others—including me—and she will be deeply missed in San Francisco.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D): Dolores Huerta achieved so much in her life, including leading strikes and boycotts for worker rights, helping to pass a landmark law giving farmworkers the right to bargain collectively, and inspiring generations of future organizers and public servants. Our country is a better place because of her advocacy for workers, women, immigrants, and all of us. I’ll forever be grateful for her courage and legacy.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT): Dolores Huerta was a giant of the labor movement. The fights she won ensured future generations of American workers wouldn’t have to suffer unsafe conditions for low wages. I’m praying for her family, & the millions of workers whose lives are better because of her. We will carry the fight forward.

Texas state Rep. Suleman Lalani (D): I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dolores Huerta, a trailblazing civil rights and labor leader who dedicated her 96 years to fighting for justice, equality, and the dignity of working families. As a co-founder of the United Farm Workers, she gave a voice to countless farmworkers and inspired generations to stand up for their rights. Her powerful words, “Sí, se puede” (Yes, we can), will forever remind us of what is possible when communities stand together. My heartfelt condolences to her family and all those whose lives she touched. May her extraordinary legacy live on.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D): Dolores Huerta was a fearless labor leader and a lifelong champion of working people. Sí, se puede became a rallying cry for hope, solidarity, and respect — a legacy that lives on in everyone who stands up for their community and keeps up the fight. May her memory be a blessing.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D): Arizona and our nation lost a true champion of civil rights today. Dolores Huerta spent her life fighting for farmworkers, working families, and basic human dignity. Her courage will forever inspire us. My heart goes out to her family, loved ones, and the community mourning her loss.

AFT New Mexico: AFT NM mourns the loss of pioneer Labor leader & fellow New Mexican, Dolores Huerta. A role model in our movement, Sister Huerta worked tirelessly to advance the cause of workers. Her impact on the Labor movement, women’s rights, & civil rights will continue long into the future.

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