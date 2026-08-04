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Marliss Desens's avatar
Marliss Desens
5hEdited

Well, I have been making eight salmon patties from a can of salmon for a long time. It's a lot faster, and cheaper, than buying it frozen and cutting it up. Recipe available on request and without a scientifically dubious spiel.

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William Hartman's avatar
William Hartman
5h

I've actually cooked and eaten road kill, but I should explain. I was driving home from work along the expressway east of Ann Arbor when I happened to see a pheasant fly into the side of the car ahead of me. Judging by the pheasant's movements after the collision, I figured it had broken its neck, something I was familiar with having grown up on a chicken farm. Knowing that pheasant is one of the great game dishes, I stopped and I found the bird who was no longer moving. I took it home, cleaned it, roasted it and served it to one of my girlfriends (I had learned by then that the quickest route to a girl's heart was through her stomach - in those days a guy who could cook a great meal was probably thought to be a good catch himself). That was one of the best dinners ever.

Obviously, the pheasant was very fresh, unlike the bear that RFK picked up on the side of the road, so there is no comparison between him and me. Although his dad was one of my favorite pols, RFK jr. seems to not have inherited his dad's good sense. In fact, I think the worm is still hanging out in his brain. He's proven to be just another hangar on in the Trump administration where loyalty seems to be the only criteria of importance to Trump. His days are numbered though as are the days of the entire Trump administration.

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