The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Karen M's avatar
Karen M
5h

The rape conviction secures his MAGA legacy.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

Never trust a man who belts his pants just above his penis.

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