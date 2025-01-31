Talking Feds: Mayday at DOJ

Trump’s anticipated reprisal campaign against the DOJ began with a series of moves aimed at punishing professionals involved in his prosecutions while simultaneously destabilizing the department. In this special emergency episode, some of the most outstanding and experienced DOJ alumni—Paul Fishman, Amy Jeffress, Mimi Rocah—join Harry Litman to take stock of the damage inflicted and assess the department’s ability to recover after enduring the chaos of Trump’s rule.