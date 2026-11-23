The sordid details surrounding the fall of Nvidia founder Jensen Huang have been thoroughly documented. Countless voices, including my colleagues at The Contrarian, have had plenty to say about the infidelity, conflicts of interest, and appalling judgment that brought down — temporarily, as it turns out — one of America’s most powerful technology executives.
His equally extraordinary resurrection today will invite another round of heated debate and press coverage.
This turn of events comes on the heels of the midterm elections, which delivered a resounding rebuke of the Trump administration’s economic stewardship and incessant corruption. That defeat appears to have prompted barely a nanosecond of introspection from President Donald Trump. His selection of Stephen Miller as chief of staff was followed by last week’s trilateral summit in Shenzhen, where his public displays of deference to China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin again raised questions about his approach to America’s principal strategic adversaries. Rather than address those concerns, Trump devoted much of an hour-long appearance at the end of the week to defending his tenure.
At Friday’s press conference, where he celebrated his achievements in Shenzhen, Trump acknowledged discussing Huang with Xi, defended the disgraced executive, and said he would welcome his return to Nvidia. The president’s willingness to champion Huang, despite unresolved counterintelligence concerns surrounding his relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, was another indication of a governing value system in which Trump’s own interests and preferences repeatedly take precedence over national security considerations.
Nvidia’s board had rejected Huang’s return last week. Today, it reversed course, citing input from senior U.S. government officials and expressing confidence that Huang posed no national security risk. Trump said today that he had spoken to the Nvidia board directly about reinstating the former CEO.
What changed in the intervening days? Were the counterintelligence concerns resolved, or did the administration simply conclude that the commercial benefits of Huang’s return outweighed the risks? The public has been given no satisfactory explanation for the reversal, though Congress has promised to investigate.
When I wrote about the Huang affair less than two weeks ago, my concern was with the Trump administration’s apparent willingness to disregard intelligence warnings about a suspected Chinese operation. The reporting at that point suggested that American intelligence agencies were doing their jobs, even as senior administration officials resisted acting on their findings. Huang’s reinstatement has introduced a new and potentially more damaging set of consequences, extending well beyond the original counterintelligence threat.
Our intelligence partners have already begun questioning Washington’s reliability. Trump’s disclosure of sensitive intelligence to Russian officials in his first term, his handling of classified documents after leaving office, and his second administration’s unpredictable use of intelligence have contributed to European services becoming more guarded in what they share. Some have restricted particular intelligence flows while strengthening their own capabilities rather than assuming continued American reliability.
Huang’s reinstatement gives them another reason for caution. Allied services must now consider whether intelligence exposing Chinese — even Russian — operations involving politically connected Americans will receive serious consideration or be brushed aside. They need not abandon cooperation to protect themselves. They can simply withhold particularly sensitive reporting, depriving American intelligence officers of information they cannot obtain independently.
The consequences for the intelligence workforce may be equally damaging. Many intelligence officers could earn substantially more in the private sector. Instead, they accept demanding assignments, restrictions on their personal lives, and years of work without public recognition because they believe in the mission of protecting the United States. Personnel reductions, political attacks on intelligence agencies, and the departure of experienced colleagues have already tested that commitment.
The Huang controversy adds another source of disillusionment. Officers charged with identifying foreign intelligence threats have watched the president help restore an executive whose conduct raised serious counterintelligence concerns. Their warnings may have been sound, but their professional judgments appear to have counted for little. For an intelligence community already losing institutional expertise, the consequences extend beyond morale to its ability to retain experienced officers and attract those who might otherwise follow them into public service.
Huang’s return to Nvidia may prove enormously profitable for Nvidia — a measure of success that Trump and those who share his priorities will undoubtedly embrace. But the effectiveness of American intelligence cannot be calculated in quarterly earnings. It depends on institutions whose authority, professional independence, and credibility must survive changes in political leadership.
What makes this episode so disturbing is not simply another failure of presidential judgment. It is the growing prospect that the institutions built to protect the country will emerge from this administration less capable of doing so, even when their officers get the intelligence right.
Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.
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It is so obvious that Trump has his Nvidia stock value (his personal interests) at the heart of putting pressure on the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang. He is turning his back on US security and protection for his own monetary interests. That is NOT a move or action covered by immunity because it goes against the interests of the US. Impeach this criminal before it’s too late.
Impeach/Convict/Remove
We need 11 votes. Just find 11 votes. Not 11,000. Just 11, to convict His Royal Heinous on articles of impeachment, and remove him from office.
With the new Congress convening on January 3, 2027, that’s how many Republican senators would be needed to vote for conviction on articles of impeachment. The senate will have 56 Democrats and 44 Republicans. The number needed to convict is 67.
This effort is all about momentum.
Momentum in sports (politics) has a psychological dimension, often referred to as "the force that keeps athletes and teams (the Resistance) moving forward".
. It manifests as increased confidence, focus, and energy, creating a positive feedback loop that enhances performance. Opponents may become intimidated, leading to capitulation.
. Psychological momentum is influenced by key events in a game, such as a critical goal, a successful play, or a turning point in competition.
Such a turning point was the midterm election. We, the Resistance, now have the momentum.
When a team or individual has this momentum, they do not relax. They push that advantage. They redouble their effort. As in boxing, when the opponent is on the ropes, you go for the knockout punch. That’s what the Resistance (represented by Dems in Congress) must do here. Impeach/Convict/Remove HRH as soon as possible. January 3.
Delays and endless hearings will kill the momentum. For this proposal to be successful, it must be done soon and quickly, while the election is still fresh in mind. Most are aware of the egregious criminality of HRH. No need to come up with new Articles of Impeachment. Use one of the previous Articles, especially the January 6 Insurrection Articles. Play a week or two of that testimony. Then vote.
The Dems will impeach His Heinous, it’s only a question of when and how. They have no choice. His egregious criminal actions cannot be normalized and tolerated. The base is demanding it as are the majority of voters in the midterm election. We want this nightmare to end.
The election was a vote of “No Confidence”. In a parliamentary system, a new government would have to be formed, with a new leader. We don’t have the luxury of replacing a criminal leader that easily.
Our solution: Impeach/Convict/Remove. And all we need to accomplish this is 11 votes.
Impeaching/Convicting/Removing HRH would serve as a warning to Vance: “Act right, or you’re next!”. Force Vance to replace all the incompetent henchmen that HRH installed, saving the time and effort of impeaching all of them. Plus, Vance would nominate a new vice president to take his place, but the House and Senate would have to approve, essentially allowing the Dems to pick his VP.
The Resistance (in the form of the Democratic Party) has the momentum after the election. Don’t squander it! Impeach/Convict/Remove HRH early. January 3. Delay and endless hearings will destroy the momentum.
We’ve seen the damage he’s inflicted in less than two years. This demented, malignant narcissist, megalomaniac has access to nuclear weapons. And now Stephen Miller is de facto president. HRH must be removed from office.
His Royal Heinous was elected twice. How could that happen?
The Dems completely outperformed in the midterms. They took over the house by an unexpectedly wide margin.
They took over the senate, flipping nine seats. Totally unexpected.
ANYTHING is possible in American politics, even Impeaching/Convicting/Removing HRH.