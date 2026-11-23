The sordid details surrounding the fall of Nvidia founder Jensen Huang have been thoroughly documented. Countless voices, including my colleagues at The Contrarian, have had plenty to say about the infidelity, conflicts of interest, and appalling judgment that brought down — temporarily, as it turns out — one of America’s most powerful technology executives.

His equally extraordinary resurrection today will invite another round of heated debate and press coverage.

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, on October 21 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

This turn of events comes on the heels of the midterm elections, which delivered a resounding rebuke of the Trump administration’s economic stewardship and incessant corruption. That defeat appears to have prompted barely a nanosecond of introspection from President Donald Trump. His selection of Stephen Miller as chief of staff was followed by last week’s trilateral summit in Shenzhen, where his public displays of deference to China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin again raised questions about his approach to America’s principal strategic adversaries. Rather than address those concerns, Trump devoted much of an hour-long appearance at the end of the week to defending his tenure.

At Friday’s press conference, where he celebrated his achievements in Shenzhen, Trump acknowledged discussing Huang with Xi, defended the disgraced executive, and said he would welcome his return to Nvidia. The president’s willingness to champion Huang, despite unresolved counterintelligence concerns surrounding his relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, was another indication of a governing value system in which Trump’s own interests and preferences repeatedly take precedence over national security considerations.

Nvidia’s board had rejected Huang’s return last week. Today, it reversed course, citing input from senior U.S. government officials and expressing confidence that Huang posed no national security risk. Trump said today that he had spoken to the Nvidia board directly about reinstating the former CEO.

What changed in the intervening days? Were the counterintelligence concerns resolved, or did the administration simply conclude that the commercial benefits of Huang’s return outweighed the risks? The public has been given no satisfactory explanation for the reversal, though Congress has promised to investigate.

When I wrote about the Huang affair less than two weeks ago, my concern was with the Trump administration’s apparent willingness to disregard intelligence warnings about a suspected Chinese operation. The reporting at that point suggested that American intelligence agencies were doing their jobs, even as senior administration officials resisted acting on their findings. Huang’s reinstatement has introduced a new and potentially more damaging set of consequences, extending well beyond the original counterintelligence threat.

Our intelligence partners have already begun questioning Washington’s reliability. Trump’s disclosure of sensitive intelligence to Russian officials in his first term, his handling of classified documents after leaving office, and his second administration’s unpredictable use of intelligence have contributed to European services becoming more guarded in what they share. Some have restricted particular intelligence flows while strengthening their own capabilities rather than assuming continued American reliability.

Huang’s reinstatement gives them another reason for caution. Allied services must now consider whether intelligence exposing Chinese — even Russian — operations involving politically connected Americans will receive serious consideration or be brushed aside. They need not abandon cooperation to protect themselves. They can simply withhold particularly sensitive reporting, depriving American intelligence officers of information they cannot obtain independently.

The consequences for the intelligence workforce may be equally damaging. Many intelligence officers could earn substantially more in the private sector. Instead, they accept demanding assignments, restrictions on their personal lives, and years of work without public recognition because they believe in the mission of protecting the United States. Personnel reductions, political attacks on intelligence agencies, and the departure of experienced colleagues have already tested that commitment.

The Huang controversy adds another source of disillusionment. Officers charged with identifying foreign intelligence threats have watched the president help restore an executive whose conduct raised serious counterintelligence concerns. Their warnings may have been sound, but their professional judgments appear to have counted for little. For an intelligence community already losing institutional expertise, the consequences extend beyond morale to its ability to retain experienced officers and attract those who might otherwise follow them into public service.

Huang’s return to Nvidia may prove enormously profitable for Nvidia — a measure of success that Trump and those who share his priorities will undoubtedly embrace. But the effectiveness of American intelligence cannot be calculated in quarterly earnings. It depends on institutions whose authority, professional independence, and credibility must survive changes in political leadership.

What makes this episode so disturbing is not simply another failure of presidential judgment. It is the growing prospect that the institutions built to protect the country will emerge from this administration less capable of doing so, even when their officers get the intelligence right.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.