The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
8mEdited

"At first glimpse, Vance may be more charismatic than her husband, but so is your average corpse."

Meredith, you said it better than me. Be best, Usha!

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