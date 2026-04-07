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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
1h

What a day in the history of the USA. Our President has openly shown the public that he is insane, a traitor, a heretic, massively corrupt, and a foul and obscene evil man who openly threatens genocide and is waging war on the world, not just Iran. Our previous very supportive allies have united against us because of him.

And to underscore our global betrayal, our VP is supporting the election of an avowed friend of Russia and an avowed enemy of the people and NATO in Hungary. A country that is the second-poorest nation in Europe and has a terrible human rights and democracy score.

However we do this, it is way beyond time to pull the plug on another season of The Apprentice." We desperately need new management and the reintroduction of humane, sane adults in the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court. Basta! Enough of this madness.

You know our children are frightened and watching.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
22m

Thanks for including the thoughtful remarks from Graham, Johnson, Thune, Collins and McConnell. :-D

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