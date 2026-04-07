On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump posted on a social media site a threat that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran’s leaders didn’t strike a deal with him to at least reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Reactions were swift — and damning. A sampling:

“Threatening to destroy a civilization is clearly a war crime if he acts on it. He’s putting those who serve in the military in a terrible position. This is stuff you’d wouldn’t even see from Putin, let alone the American president. Isn’t it time for the 25th amendment? “ — Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI)

“This is not strength. Intentionally destroying the power, water, or basic infrastructure upon which tens of millions of civilians depend to punish the very civilians who suffer at the hands of the Iranian regime would constitute a war crime, a betrayal of the values this nation was founded on, and a moral failure. It’s unconscionable to threaten the lives of so many people – grandparents, children, families – simply because they were born in Iran. President Trump’s reckless threat makes Americans less safe, further destabilizes our nation and economy, and puts at greater risk U.S. service members. It only serves to push us further away from the only viable solution to this war: a diplomatic one. The president must not follow through on this threat.” — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sens. Jack Reed (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Brian Schatz (D-HI)

“ ” — Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD)

“President Trump has openly announced a plan to conduct the EXACT definition of genocide against the Iranian people! The MADNESS MUST STOP NOW!!” — Alex Jones, Republican influencer

“Today as we all know there was this threat against all the people of Iran. This is truly unacceptable.” — Pope Leo XIV

“We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump. Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions.” — Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Cal.)

“In an age of creeping relativism, a universal moral law still exists. Threatening to end an entire civilization of 90 million people in order to bend a nation’s conduct to your will is grossly morally wrong. It is evil. And we should say this loudly.” — Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT)

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.” — Marjorie Taylor Greene, former congresswoman from Georgia (R)

“Congress must immediately end this reckless war of choice in Iran before Donald Trump plunges us into World War III. It’s time for every single Republican to put patriotic duty over party and stop the madness. Enough.” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

“Trump’s threat to bomb Iran ‘back to the stone age’ and that ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ is 1000% out of sync with every moral code. To the Republican leaders: call Congress back into session NOW to stop Trump’s plan to slaughter civilians.” — Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

“The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness.” — Candace Owens, Republican influencer

“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit. I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment against Hegseth.” — Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ)

“How we protect the lives of the innocent is just as important as how we engage the enemy. Our nation has always conducted military operations for just causes and through just and moral means. This must continue in the future; otherwise we forfeit our legitimacy to lead the world.” — Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX)

“This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office.” — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

“I’m sick to my stomach. The fate of millions of innocent civilians now depends on the whims of a sick and demented man. This is pure evil. Republicans, if there were ever a time to stand up, it’s now. We must invoke the 25th Amendment before it’s too late.” — Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA)

“After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide. It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office.” — Rep. Rashida Tlaid (D-MI)

“I hope and pray that President Trump is just using this as bluster. I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure. ... We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them. We’re at war with about a million of the elites, the [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps], the other security forces and the people who are brutally ruling that country,” he continued. “They’re not going to give it up easy. I warned [when] the first bombs were flying that this is not going to be an easy task.” —Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

“This is a horrifying threat of genocidal war crimes. The lives of civilians and service members alike are at stake here. Congress must stop this war and remove Trump from the White House.” — Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

“Donald Trump must be removed from office. Not only is he waging an illegal war—he’s threatening war crimes. To the members of our military: remember, you do not have to follow illegal orders.” — Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA)

“Donald Trump is an unhinged warmonger and war criminal using violence for personal gain and profit, while innocent people pay the price. We must stop this war immediately. Every member of Congress must stand up to these threats and put an end to this before more lives are lost. Congress must reconvene to pass the War Powers Resolution. The 25th Amendment must also be invoked. Congress has to do our damn job. War powers and impeachment.” — Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL)

“We have a completely unhinged president who is threatening massive war crimes against the Iranian people. This war was a mistake from day one. Trump lied when he said he was going to keep America out of foreign wars. He lied 3 weeks ago when he said we won the Iran war.” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

“Trump just threatened to slaughter 100 million people. It’s clear he’s unfit to be president, the 25th amendment must be invoked. If Vance, Rubio & the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump & this war.” — Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI)

“This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness.” — Piers Morgan, talk show host

“Donald Trump is openly threatening war crimes against the entirety of Iranian civilization. 25th Amendment proceedings must begin immediately, but if the Cabinet is too cowardly, the House should begin the impeachment process now.” — Diana DeGette (D-CO)

“25th Amendment RIGHT NOW! Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes!” — Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI)

“This is sick and twisted from anyone, much less the president of the United States. Trump’s genocidal language and indiscriminate warfare cannot be normalized or accepted. He should be removed from office.” — Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA)

“I'm there: Vance would be better. He should invoke the 25th A” — Jennifer Rubin, editor in chief of The Contrarian

“ ” — House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA)

“In a political career defined by grotesque statements, this president’s horrifying, illegal, and genocidal threat this morning is among the most dangerous and appalling. You can’t shout “fire” in a crowded theater and a president cannot be allowed to threaten genocide with the United States military. Threats of war crimes and disregard for human life must be met with accountability under the law. Trump must go—and Republicans, whether in the Cabinet or Congress, must join Democrats in using any and all constitutional powers at our collective disposal to end this illegal war and take the gun out of this madman’s hands.” — Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE)

“This is not normal. This is not just ‘Trump being Trump’. This is an insane man who is unfit for office, and needs to be removed immediately.” — Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

“Trump’s unhinged threats of violence and genocide are inexcusable. He is a warmonger, escalating the conflict for his own profit and consolidation of power. My Republican colleagues can’t keep turning a blind eye. He must be stopped and impeached.” — Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL)

“Trump is acting recklessly. His war with Iran has already cost American lives. This is a serious conflict, not a reality show. We need steady, diplomatic leadership. What we’re seeing now is insane behavior from a deranged president. It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment.” — Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX)

““I call on President Trump to step back from the precipice of war and negotiate a just settlement for the sake of peace and before more lives are lost.” Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

“The President just threatened genocide. The Joint Chiefs of Staff must disregard any such military orders that violate federal and international law. Republicans in Congress can’t hide anymore: we must consider all options – including impeachment – to stop Trump.” — Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA)

“Reckless, dangerous rhetoric from the most powerful office in the world. This isn’t leadership. This is a threat to end millions of innocent lives, which would lead to catastrophic results for America and the world. Congress should pass a War Powers Resolution, and if there’s any indication President Trump will follow through on this threat, the cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment.” — Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD)

“ ” — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

“Donald Trump is unfit to serve as the leader of the free world. That’s why I have cosponsored H. Res. 939 Articles of Impeachment to remove him from office.” — Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA)

“Trump’s megalomania has reached a point that his proposed attacks tonight must be stopped. Calling for the end of Persian ‘civilization’ is a call for genocide, something so far beyond acceptable that any decent human being must oppose it. The Cabinet has the 25th Amendment to rein in this unhinged behavior and remove him from office. His actions make him unfit for office, and a disgrace to the Presidency. It is morally reprehensible for an American President to call for genocide. Our military leaders have the duty to recognize and reject unlawful orders. Trump has gone too far.” — Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)

“ ” — Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

“This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted. To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat.” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

“Donald Trump saying a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ is beyond reckless—it’s inhumane. No leader should speak about human lives with this kind of indifference. America should stand for peace, dignity, and responsibility—not threats that put innocent people at risk. Threatening to destroy an entire civilization is both morally indefensible and effectively a declaration of war - something a president has no authority to initiate without congressional approval. Such a blatant and unethical overreach of executive power is grounds for impeachment, which I’m calling for.” —Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-MD)

“This man is threatening mass killings and war crimes on social media posts. When will enough be enough? This is why the 25th Amendment and impeachment were created. These aren’t policy differences. He is threatening crimes. It’s time to invoke the 25th. But we can’t do it alone—we need our Republican colleagues to do the right thing, for this country and for the world.” — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM)

“Someone this unstable, whose behavior endangers the nation, shouldn’t remain in office. The 25th Amendment must be invoked. If Trump’s Cabinet is too cowardly to act, Congress must do its duty and begin impeachment proceedings before more damage is done.” — Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)

“ ” — Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)