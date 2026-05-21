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The Tea ft. Gov. Gavin Newsom & Aaron Parnas

Legacy v. new media, holding a mirror up to Trump, and the urgency of new ideas for resistance
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The Contrarian, Aaron Parnas, and April Ryan
May 21, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by Independent Journalist Aaron Parnas and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

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