Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by Independent Journalist Aaron Parnas and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
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The Tea ft. Gov. Gavin Newsom & Aaron Parnas
Legacy v. new media, holding a mirror up to Trump, and the urgency of new ideas for resistance
May 21, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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