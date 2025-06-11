The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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This is what dictatorship looks like

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The Contrarian

We’re angry.

Angry that college students are being snatched off the street, families are being torn apart, peaceful protests are met with unnecessary force, and people lawfully in this country are being disappeared by masked men.

We’re angry because the country we love is being dismantled piece by piece.

That’s why millions are taking to the streets this Saturday—not just to protest, but to fulfill a founding promise: that power rests with the people, not with kings.

Let’s turn our anger into action and show this autocrat that we are not afraid.

Find a No Kings Day event near you and join us LIVE at 6pm ET on June 14 as we cover the country's resistance.

Subscribe to the Contrarian for a No Kings Alert on June 14.

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