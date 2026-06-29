The Contrarian

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James's avatar
James
7h

"Republican senators who vote to confirm Blanche are deluding themselves if they believe he will do anything but accelerate the weaponization of the justice system."

I think they're counting on him doing just that.

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Chris Must's avatar
Chris Must
6h

Blanche's family must be so proud. Imagine a kid saying, "When I grow up, I want to be a henchman!"

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