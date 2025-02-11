The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Too Many Musks on the Field
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Too Many Musks on the Field

Harry Litman's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Harry Litman, Jennifer Rubin, Paul Krugman, and Norman Eisen

An all-contrarian roundtable—Paul Krugman, Norm Eisen, and Jen Rubin—chronicles the first signs of pushback against Trump’s constitutional assaults and analyzes the vacuous tariffs initiatives. Norm provides some dispatches from the litigation front, which has secured multiple injunctions against Trump’s lawless, harmful policies. Paul proceeds to explain how tariffs work and why they are at best counter-productive before considering Elon Musk’s strange role through the prism of economics.

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