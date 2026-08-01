“If Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story.”

That was Vice President JD Vance, at the Nixon Presidential Library in June as part of his national book tour. Vance heaped praise on Nixon, favorably comparing himself to the disgraced former president. Vance downplayed the legitimacy of the Watergate scandal, arguing that the “deep state” went after Nixon just as it goes after Trump. “Like, the idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy.”

No, it’s not. It’s more like wishful thinking, with Vance hoping that this administration can dodge accountability, as Trump reaches lows in public opinion polls that bring to mind Nixon’s depths at the bottom of his corruption crises. I have been tracking the ever-growing list of Trump world corruption scandals here at The Contrarian — and fighting against them through litigation. Your paid subscriptions make all that possible, including landmark court wins like stopping the Trump $1.8 billion slush fund, getting his name off the Kennedy Center, and Friday’s dismissal of the prosecution of Olympian Davey Hearn for touching the reflecting pool.

We will have much more to say about the Hearn case. For now, here’s my statement on behalf of Democracy Defenders Fund, together with my co-counsel Mary Dohrmann of Washington Litigation Group, and Steve Levin of Steptoe LLP:

The Trump administration’s case against Davey Hearn should never have been brought. Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong. The government’s approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology.

Thank you for helping get us here, Contrarians.

Since the third edition of our Trump Top 10 corruption scandals back in May, old schemes have metastasized, while new ones have muscled their way onto the list. We’ve periodically published updates to our original 2025 top 10 list, and the time has come for a fourth edition. This list is by no means a comprehensive account of the seemingly countless scandals surrounding this administration — but there is a value to capturing the most blatant incidents, and what we and the democracy movement are doing about them (a lot!)

1) Pickpocketing the Public

Trump’s own Justice Department settled his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and transformed it into a $1.776 billion so-called “Anti-Weaponization” Fund — a stain on the DOJ and an affront to the Constitution. This scheme sought to pick the American taxpayers’ pockets and hand off the loot to his political allies, including individuals charged in connection with the January 6th insurrection.

I served as co-counsel for thirty-five former judges who urged the court to reject this charade, and Judge Kathleen Williams did exactly that. She threw out the settlement in its entirety, found collusion rather than a genuine controversy, barred Trump from relying on the agreement, and referred his attorneys for disciplinary review. Her decision was a landmark one that I predict Trump will find hard to destroy.

This sham slush fund has led headlines this week because, despite repeated requests from Republican members of Congress, the DOJ has declined to formally kill the anti-weaponization fund in writing. That refusal has become a central reason Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general remains stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee, with a couple of Republican senators withholding their support as of this writing — both they and Trump are digging in. So are we, thanks to help from your paid subscriptions.

2) The Brothers Grift

Nobody cashes in on proximity to the president quite like Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Reports found that the brothers invested in more than a dozen defense-related startups, companies that went on to do $3.2 billion in government business — including a drone maker angling to sell its products to Gulf nations caught in the crossfire of their father’s Iran war. Then there’s Kazakhstan. After the administration helped a little-known U.S. company secure access to the country’s massive untapped tungsten reserve, valued at up to $80 billion, Don Jr. and Eric acquired a stake in the project shortly before the announcement. Federal agencies pledged $1.6 billion in financing for the company. Pretty lucky timing!

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.’s investment firm, 1789 Capital, grew from a few hundred million dollars in assets to more than $3 billion, with many of its investments in companies that may have benefited from administration policies. For example, “Last fall, 1789 invested in Vulcan Elements, a rare-earths magnet manufacturer, then valued at about $200 million. A few months later, the company landed a $620 million loan commitment from the Defense Department. The company is now worth roughly $2 billion.” Being a Trump remains the grift that keeps on giving (and taking).

3) The Crypto Cash Con

Trump was once one of crypto’s most vocal critics. Now, he’s one of the industry’s biggest hype men, the “crypto president.” Crypto accounts for the majority of the money he has made while in office: according to his recent financial disclosures, Trump pocketed more than $1.4 billion from crypto-related activities in 2025 alone. He’s managed this unprecedented earning spree through ventures like his $TRUMP memecoin (see #7), his company World Liberty Financial, and — especially — the World Liberty stablecoin USD1.

The American people have noticed: A CNN poll released Wednesday found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe Trump has gone too far in using the presidency to further his business interests. At Democracy Defenders Fund, we have meticulously examined every layer of Trump’s massive crypto scheme, and we’ve provided Congress with several recommendations for establishing safeguards so that corruption on this scale cannot continue unchecked. Our fight continues, and we will not let up.

4) The Epstein Files Cover-Up

The cover-up of the Epstein files further traumatizes the brave survivors of his abuse, and haunts this administration. Trump and his allies desperately hope the issue will simply disappear into the corruption scandal black hole, but the survivors won’t let it — they and the American people remain committed to uncovering the truth and securing justice. DDF has worked tirelessly for them, helping build the case that the DOJ is openly violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act — and we’ve succeeded. On April 23, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General formally opened an audit in direct response to our complaints, and we’re keeping up the pressure by litigating to compel the administration to release more files. The scandal has also loomed over Blanche as he struggles to secure enough Senate support for his nomination as attorney general.

5) Trump’s Big Beautiful Qatari Boeing

The Qatari Boeing saga has only gotten uglier — and costlier for the American people. The administration forced the $400 million Boeing 747-8 that Qatar gifted Trump through an accelerated conversion process. By some estimates, the necessary upgrades and security modifications will cost us more than $1 billion. Shortly after he began flying the new Qatari jet, Trump returned to the older Air Force One. The Secret Service had, apparently, raised concerns that the replacement aircraft lacked some of the old plane’s capabilities. Naturally, to spare himself the embarrassment of having rushed the plane into service, Trump denied that the switch had anything to do with security. With the help of DOJ attorneys, he tried to use subpoenas to harass the journalists who revealed the whole mess, until it was smacked down by the courts. If anyone doubts that this flying emoluments clause violation is a personal gift, remember the giveaway: The plane will go to Trump’s presidential library after he leaves office.

6) Trump’s Foreign Real Estate Explosion

According to analysis from our colleagues at CREW, Trump’s latest personal financial disclosure shows that his international business holdings generated more than $117 million in revenue last year — a record high. Twenty-four Trump-branded real estate projects are now in development overseas during his second term; thirteen of which first surfaced in his disclosures after he announced his candidacy for president in 2022. These include Trump towers and properties in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Vietnam, Georgia, Qatar, India. The list goes on. It’s a global feeding frenzy of foreign governments and business partners looking to curry favor with Trump. Are we really supposed to believe this explosion of deals has nothing to do with who sits in the White House? The American people can see right through it, as the poll we mentioned proves.

7) Meme Coin Madness

Trump’s annual financial disclosures show that a whopping $636 million of his 2025 crypto haul came from his worthless $TRUMP meme coin alone. Nearly one million people who bought the coin collectively lost about $3.81 billion as its value cratered by around 97% from its peak. Trump hawked the coin via social media, pocketing fees every time the tokens change hands, whether investors win or lose.

That devastating impact on investors is only the beginning of the problem. Trump has held multiple private events for the largest $TRUMP holders. The message is clear: anyone with the means and the desire to line his pockets can buy exclusive access to the president and his inner circle. Even if they lose, they win in this corruption lottery.

8) Kushner’s Profitable Diplomacy

Unlike in the first term, when Jared Kushner served as a senior adviser, Trump’s son-in-law held no official government position until Trump appointed him Special Envoy for Peace (!). That didn’t stop Kushner from playing a central role (often as a private citizen) in diplomatic negotiations with Israel, Russia, and Iran. But Kushner has not stepped away from his private equity and global investment firm while serving as a chief negotiator in the Middle East. Instead, he keeps looking to raise billions from investors with a direct interest in how many of these negotiations turn out.

As if that weren’t enough, Kushner is backing a proposed luxury resort on Albania’s Sazan Island. The Albanian government approved his firm’s plans, helping fuel massive anti-corruption protests some have dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution.” When America’s peace envoy moonlights as a global fundraiser, the conflicts of interest practically negotiate themselves.

9) Trump’s DC Renovation Racket

Trump’s commitment to remaking the nation’s capital in his image knows no bounds. Massive banners bearing his face hang from the facades of multiple federal agency headquarters. He has announced plans to build a new gilded arch that will stand 250 feet tall. He has torn down the White House’s East Wing to make way for an enormous, grotesque golden ballroom.

With your help, our partners and we have been able to put the brakes on some of his grandiose vanity projects. When Trump tried to stamp his name permanently on the Kennedy Center, Washington Litigation Group and we proudly represented Rep. Joyce Beatty in her bid to stop this unlawful renaming. The courts ordered the signage removed and stood by that ruling. The administration’s response? A temper tantrum. They’ve covered the facade with a tarp — so we’re litigating to have that taken down.

We’re also fighting to protect East Potomac Golf Links, D.C.’s busiest and oldest golf course, from a Trump takeover. Along with our co-counsel at Democracy Forward and Lowell & Associates, we’re representing the D.C. Preservation League and local residents in court. We’ll keep fighting to protect the history and character of the nation’s capital — with the help provided by your paid subscriptions.

10) Pay for Play at Trump Properties

Trump has spent a remarkable share of his time in office at his own properties — more than a third of his second term, according to analyses from June. His presence at these venues doesn’t just generate revenue for his businesses; it also signals to anyone looking to curry favor with the president exactly where they can find him.

Just as you’d expect, all sorts of special interest groups, foreign officials, and Republican party entities have obliged. In the first year of his second term, foreign government officials reportedly visited Trump’s properties 60 times, while special interest groups hosted 57 events there. U.S. law does not require foreign governments and business groups to disclose this, which keeps it largely hidden from public view. But while the amounts may be concealed, the corruption is out in the open.

While Trump & Co. continue their greed spree, we continue to stand in their way, demanding receipts and accountability. You make this resistance possible, and provide us with the resources and resolve to shed light and throw a tarp over such unceasing acts of blatant corruption.

Of course, your subscriptions also make possible our vital democracy coverage at the Contrarian. That combination is the most unique bargain in American journalism. See for yourself in the highlights and hits of our pro-democracy coverage this week:

Special Coverage: Epstein Survivors, Todd Blanche’s Confirmation Debacle, and the Trump-Epstein Bookmobile

Epstein Survivors Take Message for Justice on the Road, Ciera Stone

Epstein Survivors To Tillis: ‘Vote No’ on Blanche, Epstein Survivor Sisters and Tim Dickinson

The Trump-Epstein Reading Room Bookmobile launched in Washington this week, bringing printed copies of the Epstein files to cities across the country to expose the truth about Epstein and his co-conspirators’ sordid crimes. We were live on the scene to speak to survivors and event organizers concerning Todd Blanche’s confirmation vote and the growing demand for transparency from Blanche and his DOJ. Later, survivors Lara Blume McGee and Sharlene Rochard sat down with Tim Dickinson to share their stories and further emphasize the importance of seeking accountability.

BREAKING NEWS: Trump Suggests He Will Pull Blanche Nomination, Jen Rubin

Votes Speak Louder than Words in Congress, Senator Jacky Rosen and Tim Dickinson

If you’ve been following the news, you’ve likely been inundated with Blanche’s hearings and Trump’s threats to withdraw the nomination because Blanche didn’t have the votes. Our Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin broke the news on our page, while Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen joined the Contrarian to explain why Blanche is entirely unfit to hold the AG position.

Still Have Questions about Todd Blanche?, Norm Eisen and April Ryan

Digging deeper into the Blanche hearings, April Ryan and I unpacked the move to delay the confirmation vote.

Republicans’ Strategy and Stumbles

The Long Game, John Terzano

In this comprehensive retrospective of the Conservative movement, Terzano breaks down the evolution of the modern-day GOP and its desire for control of the three branches of government — probing a question that beguiles us all: How did we get here?

Republicans are Right to Panic, Jen Rubin

Jen affirmed the Republicans’ pulse…noting that they should fear the upcoming midterm elections. With Trump tanking in the polls and Americans waking up to the ugliness of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Dems are emerging favorably among the populace.

The Answer Trump’s New Intelligence Chief Would Not Give, Brian O’Neill

O’Neill breaks down why newly-confirmed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton’s refusal to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election is a huge red flag for our intelligence community.

The Death of the Federal Firewall, Jeff Nesbit

Nesbit exposes the quiet dismantling of privacy safeguards as an unprecedented consolidation of domestic surveillance power.

Sports and Money

A Decade After Kaepernick Kneeled, the Intersection of Sports, Race, and Politics Is a Mess, Carron Phillips

The past 10 years have seen the decline of activism among athletes, argues Phillips, along with a concerning cognitive regression in sports media.

Let’s Do Lunch! ft. Neale Mahoney, Jared Bernstein

Jared was joined by Neale Mahoney to discuss how Republicans failed to follow through on kitchen table issues that are essential for American families.

ICE Cruelty and Protecting Your Community

‘This Place is a Graveyard of Living People,’ Tim Dickinson

Tim Dickinson’s gutting analysis of the recent ICE detention centers’ human rights report is a must-read. He exposes the shocking, inhumane treatment of detainees, and reveals that DHS is no better — nor more transparent — under their new leadership.

For You: A List of Congress Members on the Ballot Who Voted to Fund ICE, Ben Sheehan

Finished reading Tim’s above report and ready to take action? Ben Sheehan lays out all the members of Congress responsible for funding these tragedies and how you can use your outrage to oust them from office.

Culture, Cartoons, and Lighter Fare

Tim Heidecker on Rebooting InfoWars for a Good Cause, Meredith Blake

Despite the drama of American politics, Tim Heidecker talked to our ace culture columnist Meredith Blake about the essential value of comedy in disarming bigotry and hatred.

Our cartoonists this week illustrated Trump’s disasters, both foreign (Warpath, Nick Anderson), and domestic (Lapdog, Michael de Adder).

Providing this week’s cherry on top, Jamie Schler shared a Special Chocolate Cake recipe with us, and Maura McDonough introduced us to Ezzie, a foster dog who found his forever home this week!

Thanks for all you do.

Warmly,

Norm