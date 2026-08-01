The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Carrie Cannady's avatar
Carrie Cannady
5h

Thank you for all you and the other Contrarians do for us and for our country. I appreciate every one of you.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
6h

A stunning report, Norm. We are so lucky to have you leading the charge. The pickings only look easy to dislodge: these are some devious gangsters.

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