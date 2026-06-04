Over the past week, we have seen something new from Donald Trump. When he loses, he now appears more inclined to throw a tantrum and stalk away. After U.S. Judge Christopher R. Cooper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered that Trump’s name be taken off the Kennedy Center and his plan for the two-year shutdown be halted, Trump went on a Truth Social rampage. That’s not new, but this attitude is:

Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND.’

Essentially taking his ball and going home, he declared he would “make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a full and complete transfer of this Institution, giving them the responsibility for its Operation, Maintenance, and Management.” (In a weekend of hissy fits, he also angrily canceled his Freedom 250 concert after a long list of musicians cancelled. Sad!)

The Kennedy Center ruling wouldn’t be the first time Trump essentially threw in the towel after an adverse court decision. His DOJ lackeys have decided against appealing some of Trump’s myriad legal losses (although when DOJ tried to back down from suing law firms, Trump jumped in to stop the retreat). That said, the Kennedy Center was something in which Trump was personally invested. His lack of interest in appealing such a rebuke is unusual for him, the sort of fit of pique you see from cranky seniors.

This incident would be striking enough, but Trump also walked away from his $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund. (The Wall Street Journal’s reporting last week suggested Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche “hadn’t anticipated the level of backlash the fund has generated among Repzublican lawmakers.” If true, this confirms Blanche is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.)

As soon as the slush-fund-for-insurrectionists deal was announced, Republicans (for once, finding a Trump outrage they could not swallow) and Democrats condemned the deal, halting progress on the Department of Homeland Security funding bill. By late last week, two courts stepped in to disrupt what was arguably the single most corrupt gambit in presidential history. Former Vice President Mike Pence, in tune with many U.S. senators, including the “Wounded Bear Caucus,” weighed in as well on Sunday’s Face the Nation: “The idea of creating a fund that could compensate people who assaulted police officers and vandalized the Capitol that day is totally unacceptable. My hope is the administration will drop it, drop the idea entirely.”

By early this week, at least the slush fund portion of the “settlement” was dead, although Blanche refused to put it in writing. However, the part of the noxious scheme agreeing to release Trump and his family from all liability for audits underway remained in place, despite real concerns about its legality and even potential criminal liability for those who brokered the deal.

Democrats intend to force votes during reconciliation on this corrupt bargain, perhaps leading to yet another humiliating defeat for Trump. Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami, who reopened Trump’s taxes case in response to the ethics issues raised by 35 former judges, may still want to examine this part of the deal. We will see if, in the face of congressional opposition and a possible embarrassing court inquiry probing the legality of the bargain, Trump again walks away.

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The Kennedy Center and slush fund fiascos are not the only Trump ego/vengeance projects that have stalled out. Trump’s pet projects (e.g., the ballroom, his face on a $250 bill, the eyesore arch, his golf course takeover, revenge prosecutions) have all gotten bogged down, many in losing court fights. Republicans went so far as to take funding from the ballroom out of the DHS funding bill. (If not pre-midterms, then once the Democrats win majorities in one or both houses, funds for many of these gambits will disappear.)

As with his self-glorification antics, Trump is not getting his way very often these days when it comes to big policy matters. He got himself trapped between making a cruddy Iran deal that would expose him to humiliation and scorn (from his own party) or resuming a war for which he lacks public and congressional support (and for which he may lack funds and munitions). When Iran broke off talks on Monday, he sounded relieved. Like a petulant teenager, he says such talks “bored” him. Perhaps he simply loathed having his failure in the daily headlines.

The House vote passing the War Powers Act resolution delivered another stinging vote of no confidence on Trump. (The measure will go back to the Senate now.) At this point, he may, as many predicted, walk away from the war and leave it to others to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Again. Trump may find abandoning the war in a huff preferable to dragging out his ordeal. To him, that’s better than getting mocked for reaching a deal worse than the JCPOA at a much higher cost.

With his domestic agenda in no better shape (the reconciliation bill has been in disarray, as have defense appropriations) it is easy to forget that all this losing is happening while Trump still has the majority in both houses. For a president we keep hearing has his “grip” on the party, he does not appear inclined to even get his domestic allies to do very much.

Trump’s temper tantrums undoubtedly will multiply if he loses control of either house. Without doormats in Congress, Trump will not have much to do after the midterms other than rail at the media, his opponents, judges, and ungrateful voters. As frustrated, huffy, and aggrieved as he is already, he may soon look back upon this time as his regime’s glory days. No more rubber stamps for vanity projects, tax cuts for the rich, or lavish spending on Immigration and Customs Enforcement shock troops and concentration camps.

Moreover, Trump would have more than gridlock to fear if Democrats wind up in power in either house. Trump and his underlings will face investigations, whistleblower complaints, subpoenas, and possible impeachment proceedings. Nominees who lied to Congress may face criminal referrals. Pentagon brass may be called to testify, lose Senate approval for promotions, and face potential military discipline over alleged war crimes. We should expect that if the midterms go poorly for Republicans, Trump suppliants in the Cabinet who beclowned themselves with fawning and oversized shoes may stampede out the door trying to avoid subpoenas.

Democrats should make certain Trump and his regime flunkies know exactly what to expect. Democratic leadership should announce they will appropriate no funds for vanity projects (and charge him for demolishing the East Wing), put a moratorium on Trump-named public structures, pass stringent rules barring stock trades for all three branches, claw back illegal emoluments, and set up a joint investigative committee to probe corruption and lawlessness both by the regime and those who curried favor. (We might even hear legal scholars’ testimony that his alleged insider trading could not possibly be considered a core executive function for which the Supreme Court has extended criminal immunity.)

It’s a good thing Trump is getting practice now in the art of taking his ball and going home. It is about to get more excruciating. In a gusher of political karma, the pathological narcissist in chief will be looking at repeated defeats (followed by humiliating U-turns), public snubs, and growing irrelevance — in other words, a two-year “hopeless journey into NEVER NEVER LAND.”