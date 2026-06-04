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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
3h

I would like to share this optimism and im tempted to agree. Still I wonder if his red line is not “whatever it takes to stay out of jail”. E.G. “blow up the world”. I appreciate the full court press and urge no relaxation or early celebrations.

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TomWS's avatar
TomWS
3h

In my opinion, Trump never intended to finish his term. He has flagrantly flaunted the law to line his and his cronie's pockets. He will milk this practice for as long as he can until he's stopped. Then he will simply resign and have Vance or some other flunky 'pardon' him for all crimes. He won't care, he'll be billions richer.

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