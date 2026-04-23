Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1928Two Weeks MoreLes TerriblesThe ContrarianApr 23, 20261928SharePlease enjoy Trump’s new hit, “Two Weeks More.”Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsThe Redistricting Battle Heats Up9 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanFossil Fuel Companies Are Emptying Americans' Pockets17 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinPeople Are Sick of Congress Abdicating Their PowerApr 21 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinNo Matter How This War Ends, the U.S. Will Be Worse OffApr 20 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Steven A. CookMadison Square Garden Security Followed a Trans Woman to the BathroomApr 20 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Pablo TorrePolitics as Usual Is Long GoneApr 17 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Carlos Eduardo EspinaPulpit FictionApr 16 • The Contrarian