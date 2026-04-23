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Two Weeks More

Les Terribles
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The Contrarian
Apr 23, 2026

Please enjoy Trump’s new hit, “Two Weeks More.”

Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

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