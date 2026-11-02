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William H. Dutton's avatar
William H. Dutton
2h

Today, an article in the UK's The Guardian was entitled: "Trump v world: Countries are waking up to the chaos of an amoral leader". Support for your point, which I fully agree with.

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
2h

Thinking about Senator Chris Murphy and pray he makes a quick recovery. Not one other Senator or Representative made the trip to the Mideast with Senator Murphy. This is shameful to me. I highly admire his devotion to finding the truth.

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