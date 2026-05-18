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Lisa Jean Walker's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker
2h

Thank you. I earned $320 as an election judge for the primary in Chicago. I just got the check. I will donate the entirety of it to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, ACLU, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

I had a nightmare last night that I believe was triggered by the recognition that once they are successful in taking away the rights of Black people, as is now happening, none of us are safe. This is just the beginning for them. You say it very well. My dream informed me that I am feeling this at a deep personal level as I should be. It is personal not only because I am a woman, but I value this country’s multiculturalism and diversity. It is core to who I am.

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