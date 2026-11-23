If the Constitution holds, and Donald Trump doesn’t run for a forbidden third term, the 2028 presidential field will be wide open on the Republican side — as it is for the Democrats.

Many of the top GOP contenders are high-ranking officials in the Trump administration, or hold other offices of public trust. But that doesn’t mean their private political imperatives are not now shaping their public behavior.

Indeed, the 2028 jockeying has already begun. Who is creating distance from Trump? Who is positioning himself as a natural successor? Who is posturing as more-MAGA-than-thou? Who is calling out the swamp of Trump’s D.C.?

Below, we look at likely top contenders in the GOP presidential field, and how they’re already trying to carve out a lane for 2028.

(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The Straddler: Vice President J.D. Vance

Vance is a political chameleon, with a knack for failing upward. Which is to say, you shouldn’t rule him out for the GOP nomination — despite his congenital lack of charisma. Vance will have money behind him; he’s a frontman for the Tech Elite, in particular for mega-billionaire Peter Thiel, who mentored Vance in the venture capital world before fueling his rise to the Senate.

As Trump’s No. 2, Vance is caught in a straddle, politically. The base voters who turn out in primaries are still loyal to Trump. But Trump himself has never been less popular nationally. Vance is simultaneously Trump’s most obvious successor, but his general election viability depends on creating distance from the president.

Vance believes he deserves Trump’s backing. In late October, he told a reporter: “If I run, I think the president would endorse me.” The very next day, in an Oval Office gaggle, Trump called Vance “a very good person,” but declined to anoint him.

But Vance has also let it be known that he was a lonely antiwar voice as Trump ramped up to bomb Iran. In the immediate aftermath of the midterm drubbing, Vance offered a professorial analysis of the election, concluding: “The reason we lost is the war.” His postmortem also highlighted a need to “change our relationship to Israel” as a way to win back wayward MAGA voters — presenting another separation from Trump.

Does Vance have the courage to stand up for these convictions? Maybe not. As the president’s irritation with Vance’s disloyalty has spilled into the press, the vice president has cozied back up to Trump, insisting there’s “no daylight” between him and the president in the conduct of the ongoing war.

The Saber Rattler: Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The last time Marco Rubio was on the presidential campaign trail, in the 2016 GOP primaries, Trump trolled the then-Florida senator as “Little Marco.” Rubio has since recast himself as a Trump loyalist, though you might argue that the shoe remains ill-fitting.

In the abstract, Rubio is well qualified. His State Department tenure adds to a formidable resume. And his policy portfolio under Trump has been expansive, including overseeing the neo-colonial subjugation of Venezuela.

Rubio is often seen as the “adult in the room,” keeping the wheels turning on a careening Trump presidency. But in the aftermath of the election, Rubio has seemed determined to ramp up the recklessness himself. Speaking at the Federalist Society, he rattled his saber at the International Criminal Court to warn that body off targeting Americans. “Stop quoting laws to men with swords,” Rubio said, invoking the might-makes-right mantra of a Roman general. (The sentiment was so based — Rubio called it “not politically correct” — that even self-styled Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, parroted it in a tweet promoting Rubio’s speech.)

The Survivor: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis is exiting Tallahassee after an eight-year tenure as governor that saw Florida turn so red that it was able to withstand the blue tsunami: Republicans won in statewide contests for both governor and senator.

Post-election, DeSantis gave a speech touting the success of his culture-war-focused MAGA politics, calling Florida “the one state that was able to hold the line.” Casting Florida as the GOP’s “last main anchor,” he also warned that the election may prove to have been an “extinction-level event” — underscoring that if Texas is lost as a dependable red state, Republicans are “not going to be viable nationally going forward.”

Deflecting from the fact that his anti-trans playbook failed GOP candidates across the country, DeSantis blamed the GOP wipeout on D.C.-specific factors, including the botched release of the Epstein files and crooked congressional stock trading.

DeSantis has presidential campaign experience. He ran against Trump in 2024 — initially polling quite well before dropping out after a sorry showing in Iowa. He played coy about his presidential intentions, insisting he wouldn’t talk 2028 until he was “on the other side” of his gubernatorial tenure. But he did underscore the likelihood of liberal overreach. “Democrats are unpopular,” DeSantis insisted. “They did not earn a mandate to indulge all their left-wing fantasies.”

The Anti-JD: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz ran for the GOP nomination in 2016, winning 11 states, and went as far as naming his running mate. (Remember Carly Fiorina?) Cruz remains open about his ambition, telling an interviewer in August: “It’s no secret that I want to be president.” He joked of his White House-seeking affliction: “It is a permanent and often fatal bug.”

Cruz plainly sees Vance as his primary competition. And the senator — whose father is an evangelical preacher — saw an opening in Vance’s post-election analysis about U.S. relations with Tel Aviv. In an address to the Jewish Leadership Conference in Manhattan, he said: “Anyone who looks at this election and sees a mandate to abandon Israel is seeing something I certainly don’t see, and I certainly don’t agree.” He added: “You’ll have to ask JD his own reasons.”

With the Texas governorship changing hands to a Democrat, Cruz may feel a pang of “seatlock” looking to 2028. He is the only statewide elected Republican official left in Texas (read that again), and any appointed successor would give Democrats another Senate seat. But, let’s be honest, Cancun Cruz, who flew off to Mexico during a deep freeze that punished his state in 2021, is not best known for thinking of the other guy, and is almost certainly a lock to run.

The Isolationist: Tucker Carlson

Carlson is the one degree of separation between NPR and Nick Fuentes. Drawing on his long days as a bow-tied, D.C.-brained pundit, Carlson has retained his ability to maneuver in elite media spaces, even as he’s slunk from his primetime slot on Fox News into the extremist gutters with his own streaming show. Carlson has used his editorial independence to pal around with the Holocaust denier Fuentes, giving the Groyper leader a platform to soft-pedal his hate, and even praising Fuentes as being “ascendant.”

Among potential 2028 candidates, Carlson has moved most aggressively to position himself for a post-Trump GOP. Never mind that he had a prime speaking slot at Trump’s 2024 nominating convention, in which he praised Trump’s humor, empathy(?!), and high sense of duty to “his citizens.” Carlson has been breaking from the president in phases, most recently in a long-form NPR interview in which he called for Trump to be removed from office over the Iran war.



Carlson is looking to lock up the isolationist wing of the MAGA movement. He has opposed helping Ukraine defend itself from Russia. And he now touts an anti-Zionist line that veers into bigoted tropes. He claims, for example, that the Iran war “revealed” a “bewildering thing” — that “the most powerful country” (the U.S.) is under “the control” of “a country of 9 million people with no resources” (Israel).

At the same time, Carlson also seeks to carry forward Trump’s love affair with Russia. He’s been decried as a “pro-Putin shill,” and even interviewed the president of Russia on his show from Moscow.

The Biggest Loser: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Before the latest election, the three-term Texas governor would have been one of the GOP’s strongest 2028 contenders. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in August: “I think Greg Abbott wants to run.”

But Abbott’s shattering loss to Gina Hinojosa in November takes considerable shine off his Lone Star credentials. Abbott’s governance, now roundly rejected by Texas voters, centered on vouchers for private schools and Trumpier-than-Trump cruelty toward migrants, including stringing razor wire along the Rio Grande.

Despite his defeat, Abbott may have an ace in the hole in Texas constituent Elon Musk, the GOP megadonor who poured at least $5 million into trying to keep Abbott in office. Abbott is offering Musk a big favor before he leaves office. He just selectively unpaused the granting of new data center air permits — meant to be in effect through mid-December — to greenlight one for a hugely polluting, $24 billion SpaceX data hub in South Texas.

Other could-be candidates

Administration Figures

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Supported by an old-money Trump megadonor, Kennedy campaigned for president in 2024 — first as a Democrat, then as an independent, before finally endorsing Trump and merging his MAHA movement into the MAGA fold. Kennedy has a ready-built, anti-science grassroots base that could give traction to a White House bid.

Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 before undergoing a MAGA conversion and later becoming Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, resigning earlier this year. She’s said of running as a Republican in 2028, “I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country.”

John McEntee

A former Trump aide turned conservative influencer, McEntee has more than three million followers on TikTok, a dedicated fanbase of young male conservatives, and consistently cracks the top five for potential GOP nominees on prediction market platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi.

Mike Pompeo

The conservative former Congressman from Kansas, who served as CIA chief in Trump’s first term, Pompeo has said he won’t rule out a run.

Congress Members

Josh Hawley

The Missouri senator — known for fist pumping at the riotous J6 crowds outside the Capitol before being forced to run from them inside — is giving “serious thought” to a 2028 bid. He’s staking out an anti-datacenter lane.

John Kennedy

The Louisiana senator, who talks like Foghorn Leghorn despite being an Oxford Scholar, has openly discussed the possibility of a run.

Thomas Massie

The outgoing GOP gadfly congressman from Kentucky, Massie has stood in principled opposition to Trump, and even tried to impeach Hegseth. He could find a lane among the party’s libertarian learners.

Rand Paul

Running long-shot bids for the White House is a Paul family tradition. Rand’s father, Ron, ran three times, and Rand himself ran in 2016. The Kentucky senator has said he’s looking into a bid and puts his chances of declaring at 50/50.

Governors

Chris Christie

Representing a moderate wing of the GOP that has all but collapsed in the Trump era, Christie hasn’t held elective office since leaving the New Jersey governorship in 2018. He has said he’s interested in finding a “path” to run in 2028.

Brian Kemp

The outgoing Georgia governor is nobody’s idea of a moderate, but carved out a lane distinct from Trump and avoided getting sucked into the president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. He has purple-state bonafides that could serve him well in a run.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

The Arkansas governor is a familiar figure from the first Trump administration. Like Paul, her father was a repeat GOP White House contender. Chatter about a run is strong enough to make the news.

Glenn Youngkin

Youngkin won the governorship in blue Virginia in 2021, demonstrating an appeal to swing voters. A former Carlyle Group CEO, he has a business-friendly orientation and the kind of financial network needed to mount a credible run.

Trumps

Donald Trump Jr.

For a MAGA movement built on corruption and nepotism, who better to lead?

Donald Trump

We know it’s unconstitutional, he’s ancient, and his popularity is in the toilet, but if Trump mounted a primary bid, would his hardcore supporters reject him? If he won a third term, would the Supreme Court stop him from returning?

Tim Dickinson is the senior political editor for The Contrarian