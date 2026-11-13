Faces of 2028? A few of the dozens of likely Democratic candidates.

The conclusion of the 2026 midterms means one thing: 2028 chatter has officially begun.

We bring you this guide to orient you to the potential Democratic field — which promises to be expansive. In 2020, the last time Democrats competed in the absence of an incumbent, more than 30 candidates threw their hats in the ring. (Anyone remember Mike Gravel, Steve Bullock, Wayne Messam?)

The Blue Tsunami of the 2026 midterms has reshaped the outlook for 2028 to be very favorable to Democrats — and is likely to spur a wide spectrum of candidates to decide this is their year.

The Democrats have seasoned presidential campaign veterans — including 2024 nominee Kamala Harris — and a deep bench that includes members of the House and Senate, sitting Governors, and an array of figures from past Democratic administrations. There will also inevitably be Marianne Williamson types who look to the primary debate stage as a way to sell books or burnish their public image.

Ideologically, the potential candidates run the spectrum from the democratic socialism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the third-way centrism of former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.

We will cover this race with all the seriousness it deserves as it unfolds. But for now, enjoy the parlor-game conversation, and let us know in the comments: Who do you think should run?

House Members

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 37

The representative from New York is positioned as a leader of the Bernie Sanders-wing of the Democratic coalition. AOC is still very young, but a leap into presidential politics would be no surprise. “Life doesn’t wait for you to be ready,” she said in a recent profile, hinting at a 2028 run.

Rep. Ro Khanna, 50

Khanna is also Bernie-coded in his campaigning, recently joining Sanders on his “Fighting Oligarchy Tour.” Incongruously, he also represents Silicon Valley from California’s 17th district and has connections to tech billionaires. Khanna is unabashedly ambitious, and touts his Pennsylvania upbringing as a swing-state credential. He is already a self-described “long-shot presidential candidate.” And shortly after the November election, allies launched a booster committee called “Run Ro.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, 63

Raskin, who serves in the House for Maryland, built a substantive national reputation as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and has been the subject of much presidential chatter. He’s also published a searing, No. 1 bestselling memoir. (Watch his interview with The Contrarian.)

Senators

James Talarico, 37

Fresh off a historic win to join the Senate, it might seem odd for Talarico to jump immediately into the presidential arena. But the election of fellow Democrat Gov. Gina Hinojosa gives Talarico latitude; his seat wouldn’t immediately go back to a Republican if he won. If Talarico could help carry Texas in a presidential contest, the Electoral College would be cooked for Republicans for years to come. Talarico has dismissed talk of a White House bid, but minds change.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, 39

In the heat of his 2026 Senate reelection campaign in Georgia, Ossoff said he had “zero interest” in running for president. But he’s got a big fan base, purple-state bona fides, and is among the most polished debaters in the field. Count us unconvinced of his declaration that he’s “not running for president.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego, 46

Serving purple Arizona, Gallego is a Marine Corps combat vet with a memoir who says he’s “absolutely thinking about” a presidential bid — and has even been previewing a policy agenda he might run on.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, 50

Elected in the ur-swing-state of Michigan in the same 2024 election that returned Trump to the White House, Slotkin seems to have her finger on the pulse of purple America. A former CIA agent with foreign policy cred, Slotkin has been on a speaking circuit in early voting states, including Iowa and Nevada.

Sen. Chris Murphy, 53

Murphy has been a strident Trump critic from the beginning of the second term, aligning himself with the progressive wing of the party. He published a candidate-style book and has been talked up as a potential candidate. (Watch his interview with The Contrarian.) He is currently recovering from a “small” stroke — a serious health event that may cloud his prospects.

Sen. Cory Booker, 57

The New Jersey senator ran for president in 2020 and has kept himself in the spotlight in recent years, including breaking the filibuster record by speaking out against Trump’s assault on the rule of law for 25 hours. Booker has proposed an ambitious tax plan, exempting $75,000 of family income from federal taxes, and is expected to make a 2028 bid. (Watch his interview with The Contrarian.)

Sen. Mark Kelly, 62

Kelly is a celebrated NASA astronaut who, like Gallego, earned a statewide election in purple Arizona. Kelly was on a shortlist to be Kamala Harris’s running mate in 2024. He’s also married to gun violence survivor and former Rep. Gabby Giffords. Kelly is openly weighing a bid: “This is a discussion that I’m going to continue to have with my family.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, 67

The Maryland senator has raised his national profile, including by championing the release of detainee Kilmar Abrego Garcia from the El Salvadoran gulag CECOT. Van Hollen has been out in front in elected Democratic circles condemning Israel for human rights abuses. Last night, he announced his intent to challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer in a bid to become the next Senate majority leader. And he’s not been coy about his presidential flirtation, telling an Indivisible call in November, “I’m actively kicking the tires on the 2028 presidential election.” (Watch his interview with The Contrarian.)

Governors

Gov. Wes Moore, 48

The governor of Maryland, Moore is the first Black executive of that state and the only Black governor currently in office, soon to be joined by Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia. As his 2026 reelection campaign closed out, Moore refused to commit to serving a full second term. He’s said he wants to be “part of the conversation.” (Read and watch his interviews with The Contrarian.)

Gov. Andy Beshear, 48

A rare red-state Democratic governor, Beshear has led Kentucky since 2019, in a state where his father also served as chief executive. Andy Beshear presents himself as a problem-solver rather than a partisan. He’s published a political memoir, and all signs point to a 2028 run.

Gov. JB Pritzker, 61

Pritzker, a billionaire who has been a leader of state-based resistance to Trump’s overreach, is widely expected to run — even committing to a GLP-1 regimen to lose 80 pounds. The Illinois governor has been a bit coy about his 2028 ambitions, saying: “I can’t rule anything out.” (Read his contribution to The Contrarian.)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 55

Exiting Lansing after two terms as Michigan governor, Whitmer has left the door open to a presidential run. As she put it: “Never say never.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro, 53

Governor of a keystone swing state, Shapiro was also a shortlister to be Harris’s 2024 running mate, and appears to harbor presidential ambitions. The Pennsylvanian is consistently in the chatter about likely 2028 candidates.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, 59

Like Pritzker, Newsom has leaned into conflict with Donald Trump, including with bombastic social media offerings meant to lampoon the president. Known early in his career as a San Francisco liberal who pushed the envelope on gay marriage, Newsom has veered more centrist on both social issues and economics. He has mused openly about a presidential run. (Watch his interview with The Contrarian.)

Former Administration Figures

Pete Buttigieg, 44

The former Transportation Secretary, who ran for president in 2020, remains one of the most potent communicators in the Democratic field, championing a centrist sensibility. He said this summer, “I’m more inclined than not” toward a 2028 bid.

President Kamala Harris, 62

The party’s 2024 nominee and former vice president, Harris polls like a frontrunner, and if she decides to run again, will be a force. Earlier this year she signaled about 2028: “I’m thinking about it.”

Rahm Emanuel, 66

The former Obama White House chief of staff and ex-mayor of Chicago would bring formidable experience and heavy baggage to the race. Positioning himself as a hard-nosed problem solver, Emanuel has been far from coy about teasing a 2028 bid.

Billionaire Wild Cards

Mark Cuban, 68

The tech billionaire, Shark Tank investor, and erstwhile Dallas Mavericks owner has positioned himself as the anti-Elon at times, including as a big donor to Harris’s 2024 bid. He’s ruled out a bid so far, but is rich enough to change his mind.

Tom Steyer, 69

The progressive billionaire is fresh off a loss in his bid for California governor, during which he’d ruled out a presidential run. But he was a big player in 2020 and likewise has the cash to crash the party.

Out of the Running (for now)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Outgoing Minnesota Governor and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz

Tim Dickinson is the Senior Political Editor for The Contrarian