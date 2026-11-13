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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Um, just days ago, Jennifer Rubin told us to discount profiles of primary candidates who may or may not actually be in the primary two years hence.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

To me, Newsom is totally out. His early butt-kissing of the orange convicted felon 2.0, his opposition to the CA wealth tax and several other missteps make him unsuitable.

Although I'd like to see a woman (I really like AOC) this country is still not ready to elect a female.

I really like Pete Buttigieg, but I'm afraid the country is not ready to elect a gay president.

Of all the rest, I've come to really like Jon Ossoff. He has shown his mettle in his Senate race and he is young, which is what we need to start reversing all of the orange convicted felon's corrupt and lawless doings.

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