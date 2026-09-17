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The Tea ft. Senator Cory Booker and CBC Highlights

Sen. Cory Booker talks midterms, Rep. Maxwell Frost says the work doesn’t end in November, Florida Rep. Angie Nixon urges accountability, and more from the Congressional Black Caucus Conference
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Senator Cory Booker and a collection of other special guests at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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