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The Tea ft. Glynda Carr, President of Higher Heights

The state of the union on Labor Day, Lonnie Bunch steps down from the Smithsonian, and how to add democracy to your daily routine
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April Ryan's avatar
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Glynda C. Carr

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Glynda C. Carr, the President and CEO of Higher Heights for America!

Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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