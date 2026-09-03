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The Tea ft. Angie Nixon, Florida State Representative

Seeking justice for Pierre Damas Bel, fighting Florida redistricting, and JD Vance speaks to the press
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Angie Nixon, Florida State Representative! Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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