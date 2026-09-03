Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Angie Nixon, Florida State Representative! Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!
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The Tea ft. Angie Nixon, Florida State Representative
Seeking justice for Pierre Damas Bel, fighting Florida redistricting, and JD Vance speaks to the press
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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