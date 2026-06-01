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Will This Fox News Host Become CA's Next Governor?

Trump crony Steve Hilton is dangerously close to the top.
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The Contrarian
Jun 01, 2026

Former Fox News host and Republican Steve Hilton is polling in the top three in the California governor’s race. The Trump sycophant has a good shot at making it to the midterm election this November due the state’s jungle primary election style, which means the top two vote-getters advance, regardless of party.

Election day is this Tuesday, June 2. We will be watching closely. Don’t forget to vote!

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