Will This Fox News Host Become CA's Next Governor?

Former Fox News host and Republican Steve Hilton is polling in the top three in the California governor’s race. The Trump sycophant has a good shot at making it to the midterm election this November due the state’s jungle primary election style, which means the top two vote-getters advance, regardless of party.
Election day is this Tuesday, June 2. We will be watching closely. Don’t forget to vote!
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