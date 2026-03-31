The Contrarian

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Harold Amos's avatar
Harold Amos
2h

Personally, if I were a victim of a crime, I would take no solace in knowing that the perpetrator was a citizen versus an immigrant. It's not clear why "domestic" criminals are getting preferential treatment in this regime.

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Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
2h

Putting lipstick on a pig doesn't change it into a kitten. It's still a pig. The conditions in the detention centers will not change and should continue making headlines as should the violations of due process and other abuses. The Ellison driven merger will matter more. A sane FTC would strip the news outlets from the prior mergers and block further consolidation. The 39% rule matters and should be broadened. A non-profit model with a strong social responsibility clause would be an improvement.

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