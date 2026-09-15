The Contrarian

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Sarah howe's avatar
Sarah howe
7h

So grateful to be part of the solution here. Thank you and Norm for all you are doing to save our Democracy

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Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
7h

Well done, Jennifer Rubin.

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