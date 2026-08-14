Anti-Muslim Hate Is Ramping Up on the Right

Republicans are leaning in to a familiar old playbook leading up to the midterms — sowing division, endangering communities, and ignoring the consequences.

The anti-Muslim hate being hurled toward senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan is an abhorrent, dangerous tactic being used to try to win an election and ignores the principle of the very first amendment of our Constitution.

When they stoke fear and hatred among Americans, we lose part of what makes us great.