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J. Newman's avatar
J. Newman
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An excellent menu of positive choices, all deserving attention and repetition.

I would add that we should call our democrat reps to remind them again that we want them to FIGHT. We may be voting, across the spectrum of partisan politics, against Trump, Miller, Bannon and the assorted lemmings and gleeful goons of this administration, but approval rating of Dems is abysmally low. No more shrugs of shoulders: "what could we do, we don't have the majority" What will you do, when you have the majority? Will you retreat to the back room in order to extend a hand to "our friends" across the aisle? Or will you provoke and prosecute? Tar and feather the "enemy within". Stand up, get up, stand up for our rights!! No more "we are the adults in the room" and we will act with the prudence and dignity the office requires. We are already mired in the "progressive vs central/moderate debate, acquiescing, as usual to the "radical left lunatic" smear and now accepted label for anyone who fights against the administration and the status quo of the "old guard" of the democrat party. Note the not surprising call to democrats (most recently by Rahm Emmanuel) to legislate, rather than indict, impeach and restore. We, the people, have been thrown into the boiling pot of incivility, inability, poverty of means and ideas, and cruelty.

"The time has come

To say fair's fair

To pay the rent

To pay our share

The time has come

A fact's a fact

It belongs to them

Let's give it back

How can we dance

When our earth is turning

How do we sleep

While our beds are burning"

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