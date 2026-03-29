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No Kings Day III Live Part 3
Featuring Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, April Ryan, Katie Phang, Tim Dickinson, and more!
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and 3 others
Mar 29, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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