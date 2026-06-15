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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Barb McQuade

Kennedy Center victory, Iran "deal," and the atrocious Blanche AG nomination
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Norman Eisen, Barb McQuade, and The Contrarian
Jun 15, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Barb McQuade! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Barb’s new book The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government is out now! Click here to learn more.

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