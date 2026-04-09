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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Doug Jones

Red voters breakup with Trump, war skyrockets grocery bills, someone gets fired, & more
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Doug Jones's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Doug Jones
Apr 09, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians featuring Doug Jones ! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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