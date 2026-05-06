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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Doug Jones

The GOP's power grab, a billion dollar ballroom, and the implications of Callais
Norman Eisen's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Doug Jones's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Norman Eisen, April Ryan, Doug Jones, and The Contrarian
May 06, 2026

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest April Ryan and Doug Jones! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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