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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Doug Jones

Tommy Tuberville's residency, DOJ's EEOC decision, and elections in Alabama
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April Ryan's avatar
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Norman Eisen, April Ryan, Doug Jones, and The Contrarian
Jun 10, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Doug Jones! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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