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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Jeremy Ben-Ami

AIPAC in U.S. elections, the SAVE Act, and the ongoing war in Iran
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Jennifer Rubin, Jeremy Ben-Ami, and The Contrarian
Mar 16, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest Jeremy Ben-Ami! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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